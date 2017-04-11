FTC: No, we did not hire Lake Worth - scammer' to fix your computer
A Lake Worth man told consumers he was on a mission from the Federal Trade Commission to fix their computers by removing dangerous software , FTC officials said. Emails even looked like official press releases from the agency, complete with the real FTC seal and motto, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|corrine niemi
|32
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|73
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|22 hr
|Mikey
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|Mon
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|29
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC