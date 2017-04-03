Former PM Mulroney to brief Liberal c...

Former PM Mulroney to brief Liberal cabinet committee on U.S. relations

15 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

Former Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney will be on hand Thursday in Ottawa to brief members of the Trudeau government's cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations. Mulroney, who has been assisting the Trudeau government on the file, is expected to share his perspective on upcoming NAFTA renegotiations.

