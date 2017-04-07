For Trump, no qualms in embracing autocratic leaders
In this April 7, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump has praised Xi since hosting him at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, after sharply criticizing China's economic policies as a candidate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|9 hr
|T Team
|7
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC