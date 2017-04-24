For limited time, TooJay's offers trio of new burgers, including `The Hangover'
TooJay's has long been known for its generously portioned New York-style deli classics-Nova lox, whitefish, piled-high pastrami sandwiches-but starting today, the 1981-founded chain with its first location in Palm Beach is beefing up its burger repertoire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|14 hr
|Tuesdays gone
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 20
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Mennitto
|2
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Apr 17
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC