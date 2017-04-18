Florida teen wears Black Lives Matter prom dress
A 17-year-old from Palm Beach, Florida wore a prom dress showing the faces of slain black men and women. Milan Morris modeled the Black Lives Matter inspired dress before prom Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|10 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 20
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Mennitto
|2
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Apr 17
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC