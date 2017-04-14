Florida man wanted on child porn charges Corey DeJuan Perry, 33, of West Palm Beach, Florida, may be in the Nashville area with family. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/14/florida-man-wanted-child-porn-charges/100439134/ Corey DeJuan Perry, 33, of West Palm Beach, was a teacher at H.L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and was last seen in Fort Lauderdale on March 26 around 2:45 p.m. A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Perry's arrest on charges of production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement.

