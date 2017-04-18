Florida firefighters rescue horse trapped in mud pit
A horse that was trapped in a mud pit in southeastern Florida has been freed, thanks to some diligent firefighters. Palm Beach County firefighters received a call early Monday morning about a horse stuck in the mud in The Acreage, Florida, an unincorporated area near West Palm Beach.
