Florida eye doctor guilty on all counts of Medicare fraud
In this April 2, 2015 file photo, Dr. Salomon Melgen arrives at the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for his arraignment, in Newark, N.J. Closing arguments are expected in the Medicare fraud trial of Legen, a doctor who authorities say bribed a U.S. senator. Prosecutors will try to convince federal jurors in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, that Dr. Salomon Melgen stole up to $105 million from the federal insurance program between 2008 and 2013, giving patients treatments and tests that couldn't help them.
