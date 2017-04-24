Florida bus driver attacked by passenger in altercation caught on camera
WATCH: Surveillance video shows an altercation between a Florida bus driver and a passenger that led to the assault of the driver. Dramatic video shows the moment a passenger on a bus in Florida became angry with a transit driver and assaulted him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|17 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Fri
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Apr 27
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC