FILE- In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's...

In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner watches as President Donald Trump, left, congratulates other White House senior staff during a swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Their reputations at risk, a coterie of President Donald Trump's associates caught up in the swirling debate about Trump and Russia are turning to a similar if unusual playbook: volunteering to testify to Congress, before even being asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.