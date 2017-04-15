FEC Reports: Nearly 500K in Campaign Funds Has Gone to Trump Properties

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and joint party committees have directed nearly a half-million dollars to several Trump-owned properties during the first three months of 2017, with most going toward rent at Manhattan's Trump Tower, disclosures filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission show. More than six percent of the $6.3 million spent by the campaign went to the Trump properties, reports The Wall Street Journal, paying $274,013 for rent at Trump Tower; $58,685 for lodging at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida and another $13,828 for rent and catering going to the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

