Feature: Palm Beach, a "period island" in Florida
PALM BEACH, United States , April 6 -- An emerald 1970 Mercedes-Benz enters a red-brick driveway lined with swinging palm trees, a gentleman in white pants gets out, puts on his hat, softly flips his blazer, and walks into a hall of splendor. This is a common scene at the Breakers, a top-notch luxury hotel at Palm Beach, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|8
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|16 hr
|Musikologist
|8
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Mar 31
|Northern Migration
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC