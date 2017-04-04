Family of Lake Worth girl who wrote l...

Family of Lake Worth girl who wrote letter to thief to get $3,500

Wendy Chay Son, 8, wrote a heartwarming letter to the thief who robbed her home in February. at tonight's City Commission meeting are scheduled to receive a $3,500 check from a gofundme campaign, money raised after a bandit broke into their South D Street home in February, stealing two computers, two tablets, jewelry and money stashed in a piggbank.

