Family of Lake Worth girl who wrote letter to thief to get $3,500
Wendy Chay Son, 8, wrote a heartwarming letter to the thief who robbed her home in February. at tonight's City Commission meeting are scheduled to receive a $3,500 check from a gofundme campaign, money raised after a bandit broke into their South D Street home in February, stealing two computers, two tablets, jewelry and money stashed in a piggbank.
