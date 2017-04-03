Ex-nurse charged with killing eight seniors waives right to prelim
A former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care has waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will go straight to trial. In October, Wettlaufer was charged in the deaths of eight residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Rush and Forbin
|Fri
|Smelly
|5
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mar 27
|JULIO
|1
