Ex-nurse charged with killing eight s...

Ex-nurse charged with killing eight seniors waives right to prelim

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care has waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will go straight to trial. In October, Wettlaufer was charged in the deaths of eight residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans 19 hr tomin cali 1
Rush and Forbin Fri Smelly 5
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial... Apr 1 Clark Kent 1
Drop CNN from cable petition Apr 1 Deplorables drop CNN 1
News PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday Mar 30 SLLPT 1
News Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou... Mar 27 JULIO 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,853 • Total comments across all topics: 280,157,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC