Did This Teen Win 'Best Dress' For Prom Season 2017?
Seventeen-year-old Milan Morris' prom dress is gorgeous. But her outfit is getting particular attention because of the Black Lives Matter message it is conveying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 20
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Mennitto
|2
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Apr 17
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC