Delray one step closer to ban on gay conversion therapy on minors

Read more: Palm Beach Post

The city commission unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance Tuesday that would prohibit doctors, psychiatrists, social workers, licensed counselors and other medical professionals from practicing "controversial therapy," in which a health-care professional tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. "There is no way to change someone's sexual orientation through psycho-therapy," Rand Hoch, president and founder of Palm Beach County Human Rights Council , told The Palm Beach Post in February, when the city first floated the idea of a conversion therapy ban.

