Delray one step closer to ban on gay conversion therapy on minors
The city commission unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance Tuesday that would prohibit doctors, psychiatrists, social workers, licensed counselors and other medical professionals from practicing "controversial therapy," in which a health-care professional tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. "There is no way to change someone's sexual orientation through psycho-therapy," Rand Hoch, president and founder of Palm Beach County Human Rights Council , told The Palm Beach Post in February, when the city first floated the idea of a conversion therapy ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|21 hr
|Mennitto
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Tue
|T Team
|7
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC