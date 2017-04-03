Cops: Man brought kids to drug deal
A man who brought two children with him while he conducted a drug deal is under arrest, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy involved in a 'buy and bust' operation arranged to purchase $60 worth of heroin from Tzaddi L. Allen, 26, of West Palm Beach, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|4 hr
|anonymous
|5
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Mar 31
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Mar 31
|JULIO
|28
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC