Cops: Man brought kids to drug deal

15 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A man who brought two children with him while he conducted a drug deal is under arrest, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy involved in a 'buy and bust' operation arranged to purchase $60 worth of heroin from Tzaddi L. Allen, 26, of West Palm Beach, according to a probable cause affidavit.

