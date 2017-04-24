Convicted shooter indicted in 2008 La...

Convicted shooter indicted in 2008 Lake Worth murder

Read more: Palm Beach Post

The accused gunman in a botched robbery that ended in a fatal shooting nearly nine years ago now faces murder charges in Juan Jimenez Vasquez' death. Authorities say Jerry Osias fatally shot Vasquez, 27, in an attempted robbery July 31, 2008, on North F Street near Third Avenue North.

