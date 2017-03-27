Chinese sugar drawing comes to American paradise
At a booth at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, a football-pitch-sized outdoor venue in Boca Raton, a small city in the U.S. southern state of Florida, Li Jun, in his casual Tang suit of traditional Chinese style, was drawing a caramel dragon on his iron pad on a March day. With a spoon in hand, he swirled his wrist above the pad, carefully contouring this auspicious animal in Chinese culture, before pressing a bamboo stick on it and shoveling the whole thing off the pad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Sat
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Sat
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Sat
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Fri
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Mar 31
|JULIO
|28
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC