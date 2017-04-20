Chinese leader arrives for first face-to-face with Trump
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, second from left, with his wife Renda St. Clair, left, and Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The president will meet with President Donald Trump for a two-day summit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rush and Forbin
|4 hr
|Cyborgs at Play
|2
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|8
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|8
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC