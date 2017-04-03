Chinaa s Xi urges trade cooperation i...

Chinaa s Xi urges trade cooperation in first meeting with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WIXY-FM Champaign

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged cooperation with the United States on trade and investment on Thursday, inviting President Donald Trump to visit China in a cordial start to their first meeting likely to broach sensitive security and commercial issues. Trump has said he wants to raise concerns about China's trade practices and press Xi to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear ambitions during his two-day visit to the Spanish-style Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, though no major deals on either issue are expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) 2 hr Parent of Abducted 29
How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15) 2 hr Parent of Abducted 17
Rush and Forbin 14 hr Smelly 5
Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves... 15 hr Charlie Bravo 2
Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15) Thu Orwell 17
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Thu CodeTalker 8
Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial... Apr 1 Clark Kent 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Palm Beach County was issued at April 07 at 7:52PM EDT

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC