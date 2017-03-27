China using Kushner, not State Dept., to sway Trump: report
President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been working with Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai to plan next week's meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a Sunday New York Times report . Kushner and Cui's new relationship comes ahead of the meeting at the president's resort in Palm Beach, Fla., as Trump prepares to meet the leader of a country he repeatedly criticized on the campaign trail.
