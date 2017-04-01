Boutique spin studio in Gardens now open for rides
Palm Beach County's first CycleBar cycling studio is open in Donald Ross Village in Palm Beach Gardens. Courtesy photo A new spin studio that's designed more like a theater for a rock concert than a cramped gym is open for business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|6 min
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|23 hr
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Sat
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Sat
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Fri
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|JULIO
|28
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Thu
|SLLPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC