Beyond Buzzwords: How West Palm Beach Is Creating a Lasting Resiliency Strategy

52 min ago Read more: Nation's Cities Weekly

The city of West Palm Beach has set a goal to be the most resilient city in the state of Florida, and recently adopted a climate and resiliency policy which requires all internal decisions to consider the latest climate change research. As part of NLC's Leadership in Community Resilience Program, the city of West Palm Beach, Florida, conducted a STAR Communities workshop aimed at identifying and prioritizing actions to promote a healthy environment, a strong economy and the well-being of the people living in the community.

