Author James Patterson donating 26,00...

Author James Patterson donating 26,000 books to Palm Beach County middle school students

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Bestselling author James Patterson endeared himself to a cafeteria full of Boynton Beach middle school students on Wednesday when he answered a question by saying: "I make more money than Lebron James does." The Congress Middle School students erupted with a collective teenage scream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar... 4 hr RustyS 1
I'm new to town Tue The Judge 2
News Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s... Tue Cindy 3
The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach Apr 20 Save the Children 8
Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14) Apr 19 Mennitto 2
FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15) Apr 17 Victoriaa (Kentucky) 6
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Apr 16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC