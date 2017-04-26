Author James Patterson donating 26,000 books to Palm Beach County middle school students
Bestselling author James Patterson endeared himself to a cafeteria full of Boynton Beach middle school students on Wednesday when he answered a question by saying: "I make more money than Lebron James does." The Congress Middle School students erupted with a collective teenage scream.
