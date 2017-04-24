Asia weighs risk and reward in Trump's 'bromance' with China's Xi
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump's warm words for Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a "good man" will reassure Beijing that he finally understands the importance of good ties, but risks leaving America's regional allies puzzling over where they fit into the new order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|10 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|21 hr
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Apr 27
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC