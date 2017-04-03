Already accused of killing a man he didna t know, now accused also of...
The Palm Beach County man accused of a crowbar killing at a Deerfield Beach construction site -- and diving down a trash chute to flee the scene -- has been charged with a second murder. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, first degree murder arrest warrant has been signed for Jonathan Schuler, accused of fatally shooting Junior Petit-Bien before 7:30 a.m. Feb. 3 in the Lantana home they shared with other roomates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|7 hr
|anonymous
|5
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Craig
|72
|Friends of Jeffrey Epstein. Palm Beach Judicial...
|Apr 1
|Clark Kent
|1
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|Apr 1
|Deplorables drop CNN
|1
|Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves...
|Mar 31
|Northern Migration
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Mar 31
|JULIO
|28
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC