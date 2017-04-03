Already accused of killing a man he didna t know, now accused also of...

The Palm Beach County man accused of a crowbar killing at a Deerfield Beach construction site -- and diving down a trash chute to flee the scene -- has been charged with a second murder. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, first degree murder arrest warrant has been signed for Jonathan Schuler, accused of fatally shooting Junior Petit-Bien before 7:30 a.m. Feb. 3 in the Lantana home they shared with other roomates.

