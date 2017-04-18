Air Canada flight grounded after 'suspicious substance' found on board
An Air Canada Flight AC 920 from Toronto to Palm Beach was forced to land in a designated area at the Palm Beach International Airport for investigation after a "suspicious substance" was found on board. As the flight was approaching, officials on the ground got a call from the cockpit, airport spokesperson Cassandra Davis told Global News.
