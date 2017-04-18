Air Canada flight grounded after 'sus...

Air Canada flight grounded after 'suspicious substance' found on board

An Air Canada Flight AC 920 from Toronto to Palm Beach was forced to land in a designated area at the Palm Beach International Airport for investigation after a "suspicious substance" was found on board. As the flight was approaching, officials on the ground got a call from the cockpit, airport spokesperson Cassandra Davis told Global News.

