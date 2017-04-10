88-Year-old Palm Beach Co. man killed in crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office said the victim, Herbert Rosin, was driving a 2010 Lincoln four-door south on Imperial Seas Boulevard at 3 p.m. A 2015 Ford sport-utility vehicle was heading westbound on Woolbright Road when Rosin began turning left across Woolbright, pulling in front of the SUV.

