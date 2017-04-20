2018 Mustang Convertible Debuts at Ba...

2018 Mustang Convertible Debuts at Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach

Read more: Modified Mustangs & Fords

We were already planning the three hour trip down to Palm Beach, Florida to cover other aspects of the 2017 Barrett-Jackson auction when we received a note from one of its public relations staff that Ford would debut the convertible body style for the freshened 2018 redesign coming at the end of this calendar year. Not only would it be one of the first pre-production convertibles displayed in the United States, but Ford Performance Marketing Manager Jim Owens would be on site to go over the 2018 model changes-what's been confirmed and can be discussed anyway.

