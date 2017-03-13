Woman dies in West Palm Beach crash Saturday

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Carmen Martinez was killed when her 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander was struck by a 2011 Hyundai Genesis driven by 22-year-old Alexander Acosta of West Palm Beach. PBSO says Acosta was driving eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard at a high rate of speed at approximately 11:33 p.m. Saturday.

