Woman dies in West Palm Beach crash S...

Woman dies in West Palm Beach crash Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Carmen Martinez was killed when her 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander was struck by a 2011 Hyundai Genesis driven by 22-year-old Alexander Acosta of West Palm Beach. PBSO says Acosta was driving eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard at a high rate of speed at approximately 11:33 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Sat FL native 33
News Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over... Mar 17 JohnD 1
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 16 JULIO 36
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Mar 13 Industrial Disease 12
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Mar 12 Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Mar 12 GO FUND ME 5
Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15) Mar 11 Tolbert s Victim 54
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC