Woman dies in West Palm Beach crash Saturday
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Carmen Martinez was killed when her 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander was struck by a 2011 Hyundai Genesis driven by 22-year-old Alexander Acosta of West Palm Beach. PBSO says Acosta was driving eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard at a high rate of speed at approximately 11:33 p.m. Saturday.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Sat
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
