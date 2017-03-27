Wife killed during drunken car sex
A MAN has been sentenced to five years' jail when, drunk and high on weed, he smashed his car into a canal and killed his wife as they had sex in the US state of Florida. Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Laura Johnson sentenced Matthew Notebaert, 33, on Wednesday for the fatal crash on March 8, 2014, as the couple celebrated Amanda Notebaert's first night out after giving birth to their second child, The New York Post reports.
