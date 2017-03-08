Why did a Russian pay $95M to buy Trump's Palm Beach mansion?
Almost a decade later, the answer is less clear than it was at the time of the sale, the highest price paid for a Palm Beach home. In 2008, Dmitry Rybolovlev bought the Palm Beach mansion owned by Trump for $13 million more than the most expensive Palm Beach mansion sale up to that moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|17 hr
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 5
|Bounty Hunter
|3
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|How one family highlights the complex issue of ...
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|6
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC