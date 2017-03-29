What's pushing gas prices down in Palm Beach County?
Where is the cheapest gas in Palm Beach County? Since three Wawa convenience stores opened last Thursday, it's likely to be at Wawa, as well as at numerous gas stations within a few miles of those. "It is not uncommon that when a store enters a new market, that it is hyper competitive on gas prices," said Jeff Lenard, the National Association of Convenience Stores vice president Wednesday, regular was priced at $2.17 a gallon at the three Wawas at 3950 S. Congress Ave., and 1771 S. Congress Ave., both in Palm Springs and at 7289 Garden Road in Riviera Beach.
