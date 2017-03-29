West Boca will make Chinese president...

West Boca will make Chinese president feel right at home next week

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

When the Japanese prime minister visited South Florida, his wife and First Lady Melania Trump took a twirl around the Morikami Museum's Japanese gardens west of Delray Beach. Next week, the Chinese president will join President Donald J. Trump in Palm Beach County - which coincides with the last week of the Chinese Lantern Festival and a Chinese "diplomacy and cultural exchange" event both at Sunset Cove Amphitheater west of Boca Raton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15) Mon dogandie 14
News Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou... Mar 27 JULIO 1
News Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo... Mar 27 getitright 2
News New Lake Worth community center for recovering ... Mar 26 Mary M 1
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 23 Cleveland Ohio 37
Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption Mar 23 Filth in Blue 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC