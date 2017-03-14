Voter Fraud Alert: Dem Scheme 'Highly...

Voter Fraud Alert: Dem Scheme 'Highly Suspect'

Local politicians running in Palm Beach County won their races by going door to door and pressuring residents to let them fill out their ballots, according to a Tuesday report from the Palm Beach Post. Democratic Commissioner Mack Bernard and Rep. Al Jacquet allegedly used some questionable tactics during their primary last August.

