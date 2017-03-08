View Press Release
This 1962 Cadillac Custom Convertible known as "Cadalina" will cross the 2017 Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Block )-- Barrett-Jackson , The World's Greatest Collector Car AuctionsA , has a docket filled with coveted convertibles that will cross the auction block during the 15th Annual Palm Beach Auction April 6-8, 2017, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. South Florida's premier automotive lifestyle event, Barrett-Jackson's docket includes a convertible for almost every taste including a rare 2003 BMW Z8 Alpina , an untouched 1971 Chevelle SS LS5 convertible and a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/390 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mon
|Charlie
|5
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 5
|Bounty Hunter
|3
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 4
|trump got nightmares
|1
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|How one family highlights the complex issue of ...
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|6
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC