View Press Release

This 1962 Cadillac Custom Convertible known as "Cadalina" will cross the 2017 Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Block )-- Barrett-Jackson , The World's Greatest Collector Car AuctionsA , has a docket filled with coveted convertibles that will cross the auction block during the 15th Annual Palm Beach Auction April 6-8, 2017, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. South Florida's premier automotive lifestyle event, Barrett-Jackson's docket includes a convertible for almost every taste including a rare 2003 BMW Z8 Alpina , an untouched 1971 Chevelle SS LS5 convertible and a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/390 .

