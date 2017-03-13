US President Donald Trump intends to ...

US President Donald Trump intends to host Chinese leader Xi Jinping...

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping should be able to forge a personal connection that will benefit broader ties between their two nations if they do meet next month, observers say. Although tensions between the two sides were likely to continue, both leaders project strong personalities, which could provide the basis for a lasting bond, they said.

