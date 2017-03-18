Trump's Self-Inflicted Chaos on Full Display

"The health care measure appears on track for a House vote this week, and the president, who planned a weekend of relaxation at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., club, is likely to receive a large measure of the credit. But it has also become clear that Mr. Trump, an agitator incapable of responding proportionately to any slight, appears hellbent on squandering his honeymoon," the New York Times reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taegan Goddard's Political Wire.