Trump's Self-Inflicted Chaos on Full ...

Trump's Self-Inflicted Chaos on Full Display

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Taegan Goddard's Political Wire

"The health care measure appears on track for a House vote this week, and the president, who planned a weekend of relaxation at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., club, is likely to receive a large measure of the credit. But it has also become clear that Mr. Trump, an agitator incapable of responding proportionately to any slight, appears hellbent on squandering his honeymoon," the New York Times reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taegan Goddard's Political Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Sat FL native 33
News Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over... Mar 17 JohnD 1
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 16 JULIO 36
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Mar 13 Industrial Disease 12
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Mar 12 Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Mar 12 GO FUND ME 5
Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15) Mar 11 Tolbert s Victim 54
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,683,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC