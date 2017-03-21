Trump's Labor nominee Acosta cut deal with billionaire in underage sex abuse case
Alexander Acosta, shown in 2007 while serving as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, is President Trump's pick for Labor secretary. Alexander Acosta, shown in 2007 while serving as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, is President Trump's pick for Labor secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|2 hr
|Gotti
|34
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|3 hr
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC