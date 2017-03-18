Trump Picks Conway's Husband for Key ...

Trump Picks Conway's Husband for Key Post

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump has selected George Conway III, the husband of his counselor Kellyanne Conway, to head the civil division of the Justice Department, people familiar with the decision said Saturday, placing him in charge of a crucial office charged with defending Trump's contentious travel ban and lawsuits alleging that his business activities violate the Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Sat FL native 33
News Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over... Mar 17 JohnD 1
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 16 JULIO 36
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Mar 13 Industrial Disease 12
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Mar 12 Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Mar 12 GO FUND ME 5
Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15) Mar 11 Tolbert s Victim 54
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,679,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC