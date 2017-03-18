Trump Picks Conway's Husband for Key Post
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump has selected George Conway III, the husband of his counselor Kellyanne Conway, to head the civil division of the Justice Department, people familiar with the decision said Saturday, placing him in charge of a crucial office charged with defending Trump's contentious travel ban and lawsuits alleging that his business activities violate the Constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Sat
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC