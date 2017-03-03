Trump-Kushner children appear to board motorcade sans car seats
As Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and their three young children joined President Donald Trump for a weekend trip to Palm Beach, Florida, one thing appeared to missing from the presidential motorcade: car seats. After deplaning Air Force One, Ivanka Trump boarded the limo, holding Theodore, 11 months, on her lap, and waving to the crowd assembled at the airport before the motorcade headed to Mar-a-Lago.
