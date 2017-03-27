Trump, China's Xi to meet April 6-7 in Florida-source
A combination of file photos showing Chinese President Xi Jinping at London's Heathrow Airport, October 19, 2015 and U.S. President Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. U.S. President Donald Trump will meet April 6-7 with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the president's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida, a source familiar with the meeting said on Tuesday.
