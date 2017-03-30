Today: House Speaker Paul Ryan, donors huddle at The Breakers in Palm Beach...
House Speaker Paul Ryan, shown at right arriving at Palm Beach International Airport for a 2012 fundraiser, is returning to The Breakers in Palm Beach today and tomorrow. A "Healthcare Panel and Discussion" is part of the agenda, but Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said Wednesday night that Ryan will not be laying out any new plan for reviving the health care overhaul that collapsed in the House last week and that President Donald Trump has predicted will be revived.
