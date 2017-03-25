To go hot or cold on Taiwan during Trump-Xi meet? U.S. scholars can't decide
U.S. scholars have offered opposing views how Washington should approach relations with Taiwan, amid rumors of an upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Dennis Wilder, a former special assistant to the president and senior director for East Asian affairs at the National Security Council , said it would be best for the U.S. if it did not touch on any issue related to Taiwan during the meeting in early April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Thu
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Mar 22
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC