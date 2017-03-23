Timetable announced for $40 million Lake Worth pothole repair project

Construction on the city's $40 million road project to fix Lake Worth's many potholes is expected to start in September, Construction on the $40 million roadway project to repair the city's crumbling streets should start by September, Brian Shields, the city's water utility director and engineer, told city commissioners Tuesday night. "This fall expect to see a lot of construction work in all four districts," Shields said.

