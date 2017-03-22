Tillerson plan to skip NATO meeting baffles former officials - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is reportedly considering skipping a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels next month, in a nearly unprecedented move that baffled many in the foreign-policy community. Tillerson would miss meetings in Brussels from April 5 to 6 to stay in Washington and travel with President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|5 hr
|Filth in Blue
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|22 hr
|Retribution
|51
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Wed
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Wed
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC