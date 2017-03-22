Tillerson plan to skip NATO meeting baffles former officials - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST

Tillerson plan to skip NATO meeting b...

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is reportedly considering skipping a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels next month, in a nearly unprecedented move that baffled many in the foreign-policy community. Tillerson would miss meetings in Brussels from April 5 to 6 to stay in Washington and travel with President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Fla.

