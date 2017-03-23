Thursday's storms make way for partly...

Thursday's storms make way for partly sunny, breezy weekend

12 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A cold front that brought thunderstorms Thursday to Palm Beach County will leave gusty winds and sunny skies for the weekend. The storms brought about one-a half-inch of rain, quarter-sized hail and 30 mph wind gusts to the Jupiter-Tequesta area as a cold front passed through the county, dropping temperatures into the high 60s overnight.

