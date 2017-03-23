Thursday's storms make way for partly sunny, breezy weekend
A cold front that brought thunderstorms Thursday to Palm Beach County will leave gusty winds and sunny skies for the weekend. The storms brought about one-a half-inch of rain, quarter-sized hail and 30 mph wind gusts to the Jupiter-Tequesta area as a cold front passed through the county, dropping temperatures into the high 60s overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Thu
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Mar 22
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC