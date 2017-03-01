Three suspects arrested in Riviera Beach 15-year-old girl's fatal shooting
The Riviera Beach Police Department said Wednesday three suspects are in custody after a shooting killed a 15-year-old girl two days before Christmas. The shooting, which occurred on Dec. 23, killed Makayla Dennard while she was standing in her driveway along West 36th Street.
