The Latest: Comey says FBI investigat...

The Latest: Comey says FBI investigating Russia interference

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017, file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes leaves a secure area in the Capitol in Washington to tell reporters he will hold an open hearing on March 20 to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Nunes and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., were among a number of lawmakers who said on news shows on Sunday, March 19, they had seen no evidence that the Obama administration ordered wiretaps on Donald Trump during the campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... 3 min Lawrence Wolf 25
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Mar 18 FL native 33
News Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over... Mar 17 JohnD 1
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 16 JULIO 36
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Mar 13 Industrial Disease 12
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Mar 12 Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Mar 12 GO FUND ME 5
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC