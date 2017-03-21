The Latest: Comey says FBI investigating Russia interference

In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017, file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes leaves a secure area in the Capitol in Washington to tell reporters he will hold an open hearing on March 20 to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Nunes and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., were among a number of lawmakers who said on news shows on Sunday, March 19, they had seen no evidence that the Obama administration ordered wiretaps on Donald Trump during the campaign.

